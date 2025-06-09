Ministry to begin nationwide review of Mining Laws, says PM Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

A long-awaited review of Fiji’s mining legislation is set to begin next month, marking a significant step for landowners and communities impacted by mining and quarry activities.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, in collaboration with the Fiji Law Reform Commission, has launched nationwide consultations on the Mining Act 1965 and the Quarries Act 1939.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, while officially announcing these reviews in Natewa, Cakaudrove, says these long-standing laws regulate mineral exploration, extraction activities and quarry operations, including how land is accessed and how resource owners are compensated.

However, PM Rabuka say the legal framework must now be updated to align with modern environmental standards, stronger community protections and evolving national priorities.

The review will examine areas such as licensing systems, land access procedures, environmental management requirements and benefit-sharing arrangements for landowners.

Public consultations will begin in the Central Division this March, followed by the Western and Northern divisions in April.

Landowners, industry representatives and members of the public are encouraged to participate.

The Ministry says submissions received will guide proposed amendments aimed at strengthening transparency, improving regulation and ensuring the sector delivers fair and sustainable outcomes for current and future generations.

