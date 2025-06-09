New leave rules could disrupt operations: Fiji Airways

Fiji Airways has expressed concern that proposed changes to leave entitlements in the Employment Relations Amendment Bill may create operational challenges for the airline.

While supporting employee wellbeing, the national carrier told the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs that additional leave categories and expanded entitlements may make it harder to manage flight schedules and staffing.

Chief People and Performance Officer Anna Morris says airlines operate under strict safety and fatigue rules, meaning cabin crew and pilots must meet regulated rest requirements and certification standards.

She says provisions such as menstrual leave and breastfeeding accommodations could affect a large number of employees at the same time.

“Our concerns are that this assumes a universal need for this specific leave, could lead to potential abuse of sick leave, and creates inequity between female and male workers.”

The company also raised concerns about the proposed removal of paternity leave, stating that many countries are moving toward more equal parental leave arrangements for both mothers and fathers.

Paternity leave provides critical support for mothers during postpartum recovery. Section 101A of the Employment Relations Act should be retained for working fathers. In summary, the Fiji Airways Group respectfully submits that the bill should be refined to promote voluntary compliance and cooperative employment relationships rather than primarily punitive enforcement.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Deputy Chair Premila Kumar assures that all l submissions will be reviewed before the bill is finalised and presented to Parliament.

“We appreciate that, and the work of the committee is to scrutinize each clause carefully, and the points you have raised is you cannot have a bill where one size fits all.”

Fiji Airways stresses that it is not opposing employee protections but is calling for practical and flexible implementation that considers the realities of a 24-hour airline operation.

