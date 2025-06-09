Charters granted bail

Former Journalist and Sports Marketing expert Charlie Charters in court this afternoon.

Former journalist and sports marketing expert Charlie Charters appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting an unknown person in the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and bailed.

It is alleged that between 2 November 2025 and 14 December 2025, Charters intentionally aided and abetted a person who was at the material time an officer of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption at Suva to commit an offence under section 13G(1) of the FICAC Act 2007, namely the publication of official information relating to the functions of the Commission without the written permission of the Commissioner, by posting that official information on his Facebook account known as “Charlie Charters”.

Article continues after advertisement

It is also alleged that on 2 February this year Charters intentionally aided and abetted a person who was at the material time an officer of the Commission at Suva to commit an offence under section 13G (1) of the FICAC Act 2007, namely the publication of official information relating to the functions of the Commission without the written permission of the Commissioner, by posting that official information on the same Facebook account

Charters, who has been in FICAC’s custody since Saturday, entered a packed courtroom filled with friends and family members, including his wife, Vanessa.

He was released on bail with one surety despite FICAC counsel asking for strict bail conditions including cash bail, reporting to police station once a fortnight and a stop departure order to be imposed.

FICAC counsel also asked the court that Charters be ordered not to directly or indirectly contact any employee of FICAC and not to approach FICAC premises.

They also asked the court to order Charters not to publish any article pertaining to the case.

Charters lawyer, Seforan Fatiaki informed the court that his client is a Hong Kong resident and was traveling to Sydney Australia for employment purposes.

Fatiaki also informed the court that his client’s employment is at stake.

He informed the court that Charters has been charged with aiding and abetting and that the principle offender in this matter has not been charged.

Fatiaki also said that the principle offender has not been identified.

Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne told Fatiaki that his client can apply for a bail variation to travel out of the country.

Fatiaki then informed the court that his client has dual citizenship and that his passports are with FICAC.

The court has ordered FICAC to surrender the passport to the Court Registry.

Magistrate Somaratne said that Charters will be released on normal bail conditions.

FICAC counsel informed the court that the first phase of disclosure has been served and sought time to serve the second phase of disclosures.

The court has ordered FICAC to serve the second phase of disclosures within seven days and for defense to file bail variation application within a day or two.

The matter has been adjourned to 2nd March.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.