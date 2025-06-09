Alarms raised over overloaded bus carrying students

[Photo: FACEBOOK]

The Acting Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Social Protection has raised serious concerns over student safety following a video showing an overloaded bus.

In the footage circulated on social media, several students were seen sitting on the edge of bus windows — putting their lives at risk.

Acting Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca has formally lodged a complaint with the Land Transport Authority.

She says no child should be exposed to danger while travelling to and from school, stressing that safe transport is a shared responsibility of drivers, operators, parents and the wider community.

The LTA CEO has confirmed that the matter has been referred to its enforcement team, and a Traffic Infringement Notice has been issued for carrying excess passengers and careless driving.

The Ministry has reminded all bus drivers that passenger safety — especially when transporting students — must be paramount, warning that overloading and unsafe practices will not be tolerated.

Parents are also being urged to speak to their children about safe behaviour on buses and to report any unsafe situations.

The Ministry says protecting children on the roads is everyone’s responsibility.

