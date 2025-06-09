Brumbies end 26-year Christchurch drought

[Photo: PHOTOSPORT]

The ACT Brumbies have shattered a 26-year hoodoo in Christchurch, crushing the Crusaders 50-24 in a historic night for James Slipper.

In his 200th Super Rugby match, Slipper marked the milestone with a rare try — just his second in two seasons — as the Brumbies powered to their first win over the Crusaders in Christchurch since 2000.

The veteran prop crossed in the 29th minute off an Andy Muirhead offload, capping a dominant first-half display that saw the visitors take a 19-14 lead into the break.

The Brumbies then blew the game open, running in five second-half tries — including three in the final 10 minutes — to seal a statement victory.

Muirhead was electric, scoring one and setting up another, while Charlie Cale grabbed a double. Corey Toole, Liam Bowron and Rob Valetini also crossed as the Crusaders struggled with turnovers and defensive lapses.

The win comes just a week after the Crusaders’ shock loss to the Highlanders, leaving their title defence in early trouble.

For the Brumbies, it’s another New Zealand drought broken — and a milestone night Slipper will never forget.

