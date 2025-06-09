GCC questions human rights arguments in village removal debate

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula. [Photo: FILE]

The Great Council of Chiefs is examining village by-laws and customary law amid growing concerns about community discipline.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says discussions during their two-day biannual meeting highlighted challenges faced by villages when dealing with members who no longer follow traditional protocols or who are found engaging in illegal activities.

This follows calls to fast-track the implementation of Village By-Laws amid rising criminal offenses.

Article continues after advertisement

He acknowledged that human rights concerns are often raised when the removal of individuals from villages is discussed.

However, Ratu Viliame argues that the rights of the wider community must also be considered.

He says one individual should not be allowed to destabilise an entire village.

“But we have to also think about the rest of the remaining members of the community. We can’t have one to sabotage it.”

A GCC subcommittee will now explore how customary law can address such cases while balancing legal and human rights considerations.

He says the issue reignites national discussion on the intersection of tradition, law, and modern constitutional protections.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.