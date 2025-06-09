Leaders urged to prioritise self-reflection

partner of the Leaders LEAD Symposium, Ana Laqeretabua. [Photo: FILE]

Self-reflection is a key component of becoming an effective leader, says Ana Laqeretabua, partner of the Leaders LEAD Symposium, which is underway in Nadi.

Addressing participants at the symposium, which aims to strengthen leadership capacity across the nation, Laqeretabua underscored the importance of intentional self-reflection for leaders – both on who they are as leaders and how they lead.

She acknowledged that leaders face significant demands on their time, but stressed that carving out space for reflection is essential to ensure their leadership has a positive and meaningful impact on communities.

“Our vision is for people-centred, values-based leadership, but it’s also for leadership that’s lived — that we don’t just talk about leadership, we live it. And if we’re doing that, then we’re showing how we’re doing it, and that’s part of why this was set up.”

Laqeretabua said the three-day Leaders LEAD Symposium is designed to help leaders recognise these responsibilities and strengthen their approach.

She highlighted that leadership carries significant responsibility, making continuous development vital for those committed to leading effectively.

She also encouraged participants to fully embrace the lessons shared over the three days and apply them in ways that contribute meaningfully to society.

