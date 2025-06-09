LTA and Police sign operation order to strengthen road enforcement

[Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

The Land Transport Authority and Fiji Police Force have formalised a joint operation aimed at strengthening road safety and enforcement efforts over the next two months.

During a press conference held at the LTA Headquarters in Valelevu this morning, the two agencies signed an operation order that will guide coordinated enforcement activities throughout March and April.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa said the joint operation will focus on improving compliance with traffic laws, targeting dangerous driving behaviours, and ensuring public transport operators adhere to safety standards.

Article continues after advertisement

The collaboration is expected to increase visibility on the roads, with officers from both the Fiji Police Force and LTA working together on checkpoints, inspections and public awareness initiatives.

He emphasised that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to reduce road accidents and promote safer driving practices across the country.

“This joint operation is strategically tied to major school sporting competitions, national events, and an increase in inter-island to city travels expected, where we anticipate a notable rise in traffic volumes.”

CEO Rokosawa further urged motorists and transport operators to comply with all traffic regulations, as enforcement will be heightened during the operation period.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.