Grassroots tournaments key to building depth, says Kolinisau

Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau believes grassroots tournaments are playing a crucial role in strengthening the national program’s depth, following the Fiji development side’s triumph at the Fiji Sports Council Grassroots Vatulele 7s in Sigatoka over the weekend.

Rather than viewing the competition as a step down, Kolinisau sees it as an essential platform for growth and internal competition within the system.

“For me, it’s best that these players compare their talent with those that are already in the national side.”

He explained that with limited tournaments available outside the international circuit, grassroots events provide meaningful game time for emerging players in the extended squad.

“It’s also an opportunity for our young players or development side to get game time as there are no other tournaments to keep them occupied with.”

Kolinisau added that exposing players to high expectations at local level sharpens standards across the board.

The national coach maintains that staying connected to grassroots rugby not only keeps players match-ready but also strengthens the pathway from local competitions to the international stage.

Our national 7s sides are preparing for the Vancouver and New York 7s next month.

