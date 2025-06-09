Nawaka 7s to air live on FBC Sports and Viti Plus

[Source: File]

The 2026 Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s will air live on FBC Sports and stream globally on Viti Plus following the re-signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and the tournament’s organizing committee.

The renewed agreement ensures the 39th edition of one of Fiji’s most popular rugby 7s tournaments will once again reach audiences both locally and abroad.

FBC General Manager TV Sitiveni Halofaki congratulated the Nawaka Organizing Committee for continuing the partnership and expanding the tournament’s reach.

“On behalf of the management and the directors of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, we would like to congratulate the organizing committee of the Nawaka 7s for such an opportunity to have this tournament live again on our platform.”

He noted that interest in local rugby content continues to grow beyond Fiji’s borders.

“We’ve now realized that the viewers for our local sports are not only in Fiji, it is also for our worldwide audience across the world, they can watch it on Viti Plus.”

Halofaki added that the collaboration highlights a shared commitment to promoting grassroots rugby and showcasing Fiji’s local tournaments to a global audience.

The Nawaka 7s remains a key fixture on Fiji’s rugby calendar, drawing strong community support and competitive teams from across the country.

