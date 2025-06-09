Nestlé Fiji reaffirms PRF partnership for Global Recycling Day

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has announced that Nestlé Fiji has renewed its partnership for Global Recycling Day 2026, marking three consecutive years of collaboration between the two organisations.

Global Recycling Day 2026 will be held in Suva on 18 March and is expected to bring together leaders from government, industry, academia, development partners and grassroots organisations to advance practical solutions addressing Fiji’s growing waste management challenges.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the continued partnership highlights the critical role of private sector leadership in strengthening national dialogue on proper waste management – while supporting innovative and sustainable solutions.

He commends Nestlé Fiji for being among the first industry partners to actively support grassroots recycling organisations through the annual event.

Nestlé Fiji General Manager Tim Inkster reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable outcomes through partnership and shared responsibility.

Organisers say this year’s event will continue to strengthen cross-sector cooperation and promote scalable, community-driven recycling initiatives throughout Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

