Talks on EFL tariff underway

[Photo: FILE]

The government is working closely with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission before a final decision is made on recommendations related to Energy Fiji Limited’s proposed tariff adjustments.

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development, Esrom Immanuel, confirmed that discussions are underway as part of efforts to move the process forward.

The Commission also revealed that 51 percent of the 975 submissions received during its 21-day electricity tariff review expressed support for an adjustment.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC did announce 24.2 percent as a proposed adjustment compared to EFL’s original 37 percent, and the decision is on hold for further consultation.

Immanuel adds further data and statistics, including details behind the reported figure, which will be shared upon request.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the outcome so far, the Minister responded positively.

“I was out of the country, but I saw it, and probably starting this week, we will collaborate more with them on how we go about putting that into action.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says the government remains flexible in supporting Energy Fiji Limited’s capital development plans.

“Including the upgrades for the various facilities, including transmission, generation, and also distribution. So that’s an ongoing discussion between the Ministry of Finance and also with EFL.”

Following public feedback, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has deferred its final decision on the matter to April 30th.

The extension will allow EFL additional time to explore financing options and support measures with the government.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.