Council denies damage claims at new bus stand

The Lautoka City Council has denied social media claims that concrete at the new Lautoka Bus Stand has snapped.

Special Administrator Manasa Draki states the allegations are baseless and that the structural integrity of the bus stand remains intact.

He noted that issues such as oil stains and acts of vandalism have been recorded, but there is no damage to the concrete or pavement.

“The only damage was a bus stopper, which will be repaired by the contractor as per the terms of the contract.”

Draki expressed disappointment over social media reports blaming the Council. He said the oil spills, vandalism and littering at the bus stand are caused by public irresponsibility.

He added that the Council will take strict action against anyone caught damaging the property.

“We are working closely with the police and security officers, who are now stationed from evening until morning, to monitor and protect the bus stand.”

The Council is urging the public to avoid spreading false information online and to help safeguard public infrastructure.

