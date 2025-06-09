Lewaqai to act as Northern Division Commissioner

Commissioner for the Western Division, Apolosi Lewaqai. [Photo: FILE]

The Commissioner for the Western Division, Apolosi Lewaqai, has been appointed to also act as Northern Division Commissioner, placing two major divisions under his oversight during a period of leadership transition.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development says the interim arrangement is to ensure continuity of government operations and the smooth implementation of ongoing development projects across the North.

The temporary appointment follows the medical leave of Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima as well as the departure of Northern Division Divisional Planning Officer Setareki Dakuiboca.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Mosese Bulitavu and Acting Northern Commissioner Lewaqai met with heads of government departments yesterday at Macuata House to reaffirm the Government’s strong commitment to the development of Vanua Levu and surrounding maritime communities.

Meanwhile, further temporary leadership changes have been announced within the Ministry. Deputy Secretary Mitieli Cama is currently acting as Permanent Secretary, while Josefa Navuku, Commissioner for the Central Division, is serving as Acting Deputy Secretary.

At the divisional level, Mateo Naiveli, Divisional Planning Officer (DPO) Central, is acting as Divisional Commissioner Central.

The Ministry says these interim arrangements will ensure that operations, development programmes, and disaster risk management responsibilities continue without disruption across all divisions.

Members of the public and stakeholders have been assured that services will continue as normal during the transition period.

