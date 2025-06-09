Nabenu vows sharp response after setback

[Source: Bula FC/Facebook]

Extra Bula FC defender Semi Nabenu says the side will take their 2-0 loss against Vanuatu United on the chin and shift their focus to fixing key areas ahead of their next outing.

He admits their struggles in the final third have cost them, with missed chances proving the difference.

Despite the setback, Nabenu insists belief within the squad remains strong as they look to bounce back quickly.

“We’ll take this on the chin and move on. In the final third we’re not the best at the moment, we’re not putting away our chances, but this is a learning point for the boys and we’ll improve for the next game.”

The defender maintained there is 100 percent faith within the group, brushing aside excuses and stressing the standards expected at professional level.

Nabenu also sent an apology to their loyal supporters back in Fiji, acknowledging the disappointment but assuring fans the team gave everything on the day and will come back stronger in the next match.

Bula meets PNG Hekari next on Wednesday at 7.45pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

