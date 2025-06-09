North farmers call for disability support in proposed Kava policy

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Farmers in the North are urging the Ministry of Agriculture to prioritise support for people living with disabilities under the proposed Fiji Kava Policy.

The call was made during a public consultation at the Labasa Market, where stakeholders supported the policy’s goal of increasing participation in the kava value chain by 30 percent. The target groups include youth, women, people living with disabilities and those living in remote areas.

Farmer Marica Namalua says better collaboration between the Ministry and farmers in the Northern Division will help strengthen the region’s kava industry.

She believes financial assistance for people living with disabilities is critical to ensuring they can meet quality standards under the proposed policy.

“If the government funds the needs of those people living with disabilities, we as villagers and women will support that requirement to be among the best farmers supplying quality kava as outlined in this proposed policy”

Meanwhile, farmer Waisake Buisika raised concerns about the long-standing struggles faced by growers and vendors. He says farmers are looking for tangible support, including improved pricing, stronger market access and assistance to maintain product quality.

Kava consultant Losalini Leweniqila acknowledged the submissions and said the government’s five-year vision focuses on inclusive growth across the entire kava value chain from farmers and middlemen to exporters and consumers.

Consultations on the proposed Kava Bill continue in Macuata this week, with farmers encouraged to participate before the legislation is finalised.

