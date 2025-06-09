Minister declares drug situation a national emergency

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua. [Photo: FILE]

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua has described Fiji’s illicit drug situation as a national emergency, warning that urgent action is needed to protect communities and young people.

Speaking at the opening of the National Talanoa Session on Responding to Illicit Drugs today, Naivalurua revealed that more than 2,400 drug-related cases were recorded in 2025 alone.

He says most offenders fall within the 18 to 35 age group, while major interceptions confirm Fiji’s exposure to transnational trafficking routes.

The minister also highlighted the growing link between methamphetamine use and HIV transmission, stressing that the issue is not only a law enforcement concern but also a serious public health challenge.

Naivalurua says the two-day talanoa session must move beyond discussion to implementation, including the development of a focused 24-month action plan with clear responsibilities, timelines and measurable outcomes.

He emphasised the need for a balanced response that combines firm enforcement against trafficking networks, stronger border security, improved intelligence, and expanded treatment and rehabilitation services.

Naivalurua says tackling the drug crisis requires a whole-of-nation effort involving government agencies, communities, faith groups and families.

