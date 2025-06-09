Regional cooperation needed to tackle drug trafficking, says ODPP

{File Photo}

Greater regional cooperation and funding support from neighboring countries may be necessary to address Fiji’s growing drug challenges.

This was highlighted during the National Talanoa Session on Responding to Illicit Drugs, where Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku suggested that countries such as Australia and New Zealand should play a stronger role in supporting enforcement efforts.

Rabuku says Fiji is being used as a transit point for drugs destined for larger markets overseas, and therefore regional partners have a shared responsibility to assist financially and operationally.

“I think in my view, a context of diplomacy between us and the countries who depend on these drugs, like Australia and New Zealand. They need to fund us more. That’s my view. They need to fund us more because they know and we know that it’s their drugs”

He says diplomatic engagement could help secure additional resources for maritime surveillance and enforcement operations.

Rabuku also reiterated the importance of asset recovery systems to remove profits from criminal networks, noting that strengthening these mechanisms could significantly reduce the influence of drug syndicates.

He adds that a coordinated regional approach is essential to effectively combat transnational drug trafficking.

