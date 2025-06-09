Mazey assures independent inquiry and confirms budget under $50,000

Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive Gilbert Vakalalabure will not be suspended but he will proceed on annual leave starting next week.

This was confirmed by the Acting Board Chair Peter Mazey this afternoon after an emergency board meeting.

Mazey states that Vakalalabure’s suspensions has not yet been discussed or decided by the board.

An independent investigation is set to be launched following a range of concerns raised in recent weeks, with the Fiji Sports Council board now in the final stages of appointing an external investigator.

Acting board Chair Peter Mazey says extensive consultations had been held to develop comprehensive terms of reference for the probe.

He says the scope of the investigation had widened significantly after issues were raised by stakeholders and on social media.

“What I can say is that we’ve been meeting for quite some time because we have to go through all these terms of reference for the investigation”

He explains that while investigations typically focus on one or two key issues, the board had decided to include all matters brought forward.

“We have included absolutely everything — even what was on social media. If there was anything raised that looks as if there was an issue, that is going to be investigated. It’s to clear the air totally”

Mazey stresses the importance of ensuring the investigation is fully independent and free from conflicts of interest.

He acknowledges that in Fiji, where personal and professional relationships are often closely linked, maintaining independence was critical.

To avoid potential conflicts, the board has reached beyond local providers and is currently considering two companies to carry out the investigation one Australian-based firm with local offices and one local company.

He confirms final negotiations were underway and the board is expected to meet again tomorrow once further information is received.

The cost of the investigation will be covered by the Sports Council, Mazey confirmed, adding that it would be conducted at a fraction of the cost of a Commission of Inquiry.

“I can assure you it’s not like the COI that cost millions. This is less than $50,000”

Mazey expressed hope that the appointment of the investigator would be finalised within the next 24 to 48 hours, after which the full terms of reference would be made public.

The acting chair also clarified that he was stepping in for the board chairman, who was unable to attend in person due to flooding in Lautoka but participated in discussions online.

The board has been conducting meetings virtually to ensure full participation.

Mazey reiterates that all issues raised including concerns relating to human resources, operations and coaching staff would form part of the investigation.

The board is expected to convene another meeting tomorrow.

