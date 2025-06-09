Drua take notes from Waratahs’ smart tactics

[Source: NSW Waratahs/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Isoa Nasilasila and coach Glen Jackson say improving communication with the referee and refining their set-piece execution will be key as the Drua aim to bounce back in upcoming fixtures.

The duo acknowledged the NSW Waratahs’ dominance in the scrum during their weekend clash.

Nasilasila admits the momentum was largely on the Waratahs’ side, saying the Drua needed to regroup and address errors to regain control.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our scrum has been good and will continue to be good, but they were smart in how they approached it.”

He pointed to the Waratahs’ strong front row and clever tactics, including hit-and-chase plays, which disrupted the Drua’s rhythm—an area the team will focus on ahead of this weekend’s clash.

The Drua are back home this week playing against the Hurricanes in round three of the Shop N Save Super Rugpy Pacific.

They play at Churchill Park in Lautoka and will clash at 3.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.