Nations Championship to boost Flying Fijians brand

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka believes the upcoming Nations Championship will not only provide valuable game time for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, but also serve as a platform to elevate the team’s brand on the global stage.

The inaugural tournament, which will be held every two years during non-World Cup seasons, marks Fiji’s first participation in a structured series of this kind.

Rabuka believes it will create a ripple effect across the Fijian economy, particularly by boosting the tourism sector.

“This is not just another competition, it is a bold stamp, for Fiji in global rugby, playing against the very best teams in both northern and southern hemisphere”

This series will consist of Fiji, Wales, Scotland and England.

On 4 July,Fiji will be taking on Wales in Cardiff.

They will then host England on 11 July before travelling to Edinburgh to face Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium on 18 July.

