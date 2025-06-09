Farmers face growing market pressures

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Agriculture says farmers are facing increasing challenges from market demands, pricing pressures, and competition both locally and internationally.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna stressed that markets are highly sensitive and that strong connections and responsiveness are essential for success.

Tunabuna explained that Fiji now operates in a global market, where local producers compete not only with other Pacific exporters but also with large overseas agricultural producers.

Tunabuna says that to remain competitive, the Ministry is focusing on advancing product development and improving how local produce is preserved, marketed, and sold.

“There have been significant advancements in product development. We are working to produce goods that can compete in terms of how they are marketed and sold. We are also focusing on maintaining freshness and quality for our producers, and promoting the taste of our traditional agricultural produce to compete in the global market.”

Tunabuna says a major challenge is producing goods that meet strict market standards for freshness and quality, while also promoting Fiji’s traditional produce and expanding organic products in international markets.

“We want to keep pace with the technological advancements happening around the world. We would like to see these technologies properly implemented in our sector. We are now partnering with organisations that can assist us in areas where we face challenges.”

The Ministry of Agriculture plans to use new technology and stronger partnerships to help farmers adapt to changes, improve value chains, reduce reliance on imports, boost local supply for the tourism sector, and increase productivity across all agricultural areas, including sugar.

