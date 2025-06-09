Fiji FA president calls on fans for support

[File Photo]

Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel is urging fans to turn out in large numbers to support the national women’s football team, the Fiji Kula, as they kick off their FIFA Women’s World Cup Oceania Qualifiers campaign at 4R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba tomorrow.

With free entry to all matches, Patel said there has never been a better opportunity for supporters to rally behind the Kulas as they pursue a historic berth at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

He explained that the decision to offer free admission was aimed at boosting crowd attendance, particularly encouraging families and relatives of the players to come out and show their support.

Patel also noted that this qualifying campaign will be especially significant for the team, marking their first tournament under their new head coach.

“This is a big moment for women’s football in Fiji and we want the whole nation to be part of it,” Patel said. We have made entry free because we want families, young girls and football fans to come out and support the team.”

The Kulas open their campaign against New Caledonia on Friday at 4pm. They will then take on Papua New Guinea on March 2, before facing Vanuatu at 4pm on March 5.

