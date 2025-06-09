Pacific leaders call for urgent action to safeguard tuna industry

[Photo: PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM FISHERIES AGENCY]

Pacific fisheries leaders warn that climate change, global pressures, and rising demands are straining the tuna sector, making urgent reform and sustainable investment essential.

Speaking at the Second FFA Partner Symposium, Fisheries Committee Chair Mona Ainnu stressed that the Pacific’s fisheries success, though globally respected, is no accident and cannot be taken for granted.

She says that tuna remains the economic backbone of many Pacific economies, financing public services, strengthening fiscal stability, supporting livelihoods, and reinforcing sovereign control over ocean resources.

Ainnu has made it clear that sustaining this foundation requires adaptation and stronger institutional capacity.

She adds that nearly five decades ago, Pacific leaders chose collective ocean management, making the region a global leader in sustainable tuna.

“As ministers, we view this reform process not as a critique of the past, but as an investment in the future. A stronger Secretariat means stronger service delivery to our members. Stronger governance systems mean improved accountability and performance standards, and an enhanced capacity to respond to emerging challenges.”

Ainnu adds that the Fisheries Committee has been actively reviewing how to strengthen the FFA Secretariat to ensure it remains fit for purpose in a rapidly evolving landscape.

“An independent review has provided candid recommendations, with ministers framing the reform process as an investment in the future rather than a critique of the past.”

Ainnu says a stronger Secretariat ensures better service, governance, accountability, and capacity to meet new challenges, and stresses that Pacific-led alignment with development partners is vital.

She adds that effective management, climate resilience, digital monitoring, and value-added processing all need predictable investment, guided by three principles: member ownership, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

Governance must remain Pacific-led, investments must deliver measurable results, and short-term projects cannot replace lasting institutional strength.

Ainnu emphasised the Ocean Literacy Initiative, stressing the need to teach young people the value of ocean resources to sustain progress.

