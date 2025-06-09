Sigatoka flooding sparks outcry from business community

[Photo: FILE]

The Nadroga Navosa Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed serious concern and frustration following flash flooding that once again paralysed Sigatoka Town yesterday afternoon.

After several hours of heavy rain, key business areas were inundated, forcing shops to close early and suspend operations to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

NNCCI President Suresh Naidu states that the recurring floods indicate systemic failures in infrastructure maintenance and urban planning.

“The business community in Sigatoka is tired of bearing the brunt of negligence. This is not an isolated incident; it is a recurring nightmare that threatens the very foundation of our local economy. When our town floods after just a few hours of rain, it signals that the current drainage systems are either blocked, undersized, or entirely neglected.”

The Chamber is urging the Ministry of Public Works, the Fiji Roads Authority, and the Sigatoka Town Council to urgently prioritise a comprehensive drainage audit to identify and clear blockages caused by silt and debris.

It is also calling for long-term infrastructure upgrades, including modernising culverts and waterways that can no longer cope with current rainfall patterns, rather than relying on temporary fixes.

The Chamber further stresses the need for stronger accountability and coordination through a joint task force between the FRA and the Town Council to ensure maintenance schedules are strictly followed, particularly during the cyclone and rainy seasons.

NNCCI adds that authorities must recognize the serious economic impact of repeated closures, as every hour of disruption results in significant financial losses for small businesses and large retailers, affecting the livelihoods of hundreds of workers across Nadroga-Navosa.

The NNCCI says it stands ready to work with relevant authorities to find sustainable solutions that protect the town, its businesses, and the wider community.

