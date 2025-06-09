Corporal punishment concerns for children of drug-addicted parents

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Concerns are being raised that reinstating corporal punishment under the proposed Education Bill 2025 could negatively affect children of parents recovering from drug addiction.

The issue was highlighted during consultations in Vesidrua Village in Macuata.

Village headman Semisi Kotobalavu says while he supports the proposal in principle, strict safeguards must be in place if corporal punishment is reintroduced.

He stresses that discipline must consider a child’s background and the emotional stability of parents, not just the behaviour being corrected.

“We agree to the proposal, but it needs to be closely reviewed on how it will be implemented and what effects it may cause. This will be different for parents who are or were once drug addicts. It must be appropriate and not excessive.”

Kotobalavu adds that individuals recovering from drug addiction can experience heightened emotional pressure, which may affect how they discipline their children.

Meanwhile, another participant, Viliame Bula, believes stronger laws are needed to address student behaviour before discipline and respect are completely lost.

In response, an Education Ministry representative says a teacher’s primary responsibility is teaching and learning, and that discipline begins at home.

The representative adds that assigning teachers the responsibility of corporal punishment could negatively affect them.

