PSGDN calls out harmful speech by religious leaders in Fiji

The Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network is making claims over the alleged misuse of religious platforms in Fiji to spread harmful and discriminatory anti LGBTQI+ rhetoric.

PSGDN claims religious leaders are using places of worship, free to air TV, and social media to spread views that stigmatise and marginalise already vulnerable communities.

PSGDN Interim Chief Executive Loata Tucika emphasised that while freedom of religion and freedom of expression are fundamental rights, they also carry responsibilities, especially for leaders who hold significant moral authority and public influence.

Tucika claims that when religious leaders use the pulpit or national broadcast platforms to promote personal beliefs that dehumanise others, the impact goes beyond words. Such rhetoric creates fear, legitimises discrimination, and puts real people at risk.

The PSGDN is calling on religious leaders across Fiji to focus on their core spiritual responsibilities and avoid using religious or media platforms to promote rhetoric that fuels discrimination or social division.

The organisation is also urging the Online Safety Commission to actively monitor content aired on free to air television where religious commentary crosses into harmful or discriminatory speech.

PSGDN reaffirmed its commitment to respectful dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and the protection of human dignity for all people in the Pacific, including LGBTQI+ communities.

