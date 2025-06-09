GCC to hold biannual meeting today

[Photo: FILE]

The Great Council of Chiefs will convene its biannual forum this week at the Vale ni Bose in Suva, bringing together traditional leaders from the country’s 14 provinces and Rotuma.

The two-day meeting, scheduled for today and tomorrow, will focus on progress reports from the Council’s sub-committees, including education and cultural revitalisation, community resilience, and stakeholder engagement.

GCC Chairperson Ratu Viliame Seruvakula has previously highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between chiefs, church leaders, and other stakeholders to address emerging social challenges such as illicit drug use in communities.

Discussions are also expected to cover education strategies for the iTaukei people and ways to strengthen traditional leadership within modern governance frameworks.

