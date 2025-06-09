Crackdown on illegal fish waste dumping

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

A truck that was denied entry at the Naboro Landfill and illegally dumped fish waste along Namosi Road was made to remove the rubbish, and the company involved will be issued a Non-Compliance Notice for operating without a valid Waste Disposal Permit.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has initiated enforcement action against the Walu Bay processing facility, where the waste originated from.

A joint inspection and investigation confirmed the company was operating without a valid Waste Disposal Permit and had engaged an unlicensed transporter to remove the waste.

The transporter was denied entry at the Naboro Landfill after officials found the waste was improperly packaged.

Verified evidence, including landfill records and CCTV footage, confirmed that the same vehicle later dumped the fish waste unlawfully along the roadside in Namosi.

The waste has since been recovered, returned to the processing facility, and transported to Naboro Landfill by a licensed operator.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya described the incident as unacceptable.

“This conduct is unacceptable. Illegal dumping affects public health, harms the environment and undermines responsible operators. We will not hesitate to act.”

Tabuya says the company will be issued a Non-Compliance Notice for operating without a valid Waste Disposal Permit, with further enforcement proceedings to be undertaken under Section 45 of the Environment Management Act 2005.

The Ministry also confirmed it is reviewing litter laws, with tougher penalties and potential criminal liability for corporations under consideration.

Businesses are reminded that holding valid waste permits and engaging licensed waste transport operators is a legal requirement.

Authorities warn that environmental compliance is mandatory and breaches will attract firm enforcement action.

