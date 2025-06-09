Digital media literacy crucial in tackling misinformation

[Photo: SHANIA PRASAD]

Digital media literacy must go beyond online safety and confront growing concerns about misinformation and the laws governing online expression.

Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal highlighted this during the Digital Media Literacy Training in Suva today.

Lal says Fiji’s rapidly evolving digital landscape has transformed how citizens communicate, engage in civic activities and participate in political discourse, but it has also created serious vulnerabilities.

Article continues after advertisement

He also raised concern over the spread of misinformation, disinformation and online scams, particularly as Fiji approaches an election cycle.

Lal warns that globally, digital manipulation and misleading narratives have shaped voter behaviour, undermined trust in institutions and deepened social divisions.

“Also, in a country like Fiji, where social cohesion has always been an issue, in fact, it continues to be quite fragile, there’s also a need to talk about how to transform digital interaction to ensure that social cohesion is strengthened rather than destroyed.”

Lal stresses that digital literacy discussions must also include an honest examination of the country’s legal and regulatory framework governing online expression.

He is calling for open dialogue between stakeholders, including government agencies and civil society, to ensure that online regulation protects citizens without weakening democratic freedoms.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.