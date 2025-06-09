FRU to unveil travel packages for fans ahead of Nation Championships

The Fiji Rugby Union is set to make exciting announcements in the coming weeks regarding travel packages for fans wishing to attend the upcoming Nations Championship in the Northern Hemisphere.

FRU Chair John Sanday confirmed that discussions are underway with sponsors to develop attractive air travel packages that will enable both local and overseas-based supporters to cheer on the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

This marks the first time Fiji will compete in a fully structured international series of this nature, and Sanday is calling on fans from both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres to turn out in strong numbers and rally behind the team.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are in discussions with some of our sponsors and travel agents, to get fan’s packages along with tickets, and that will be announced very soon. We want as many fans possible to support our boys.”

The campaign kicks off on July 4 when Fiji takes on Wales national rugby union team in Cardiff.

They will then host England national rugby union team on July 11 before travelling to Edinburgh to face Scotland national rugby union team at Murrayfield Stadium on July 18.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.