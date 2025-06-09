Fijiana 7s squad named for Vancouver leg

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team has been named for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the HSBC SVNS Series, with a balanced mix of experience and youth set to represent the country on the world stage.

Captain Verenaisi Ditavutu will lead the side as they look to build momentum in the North American leg of the series.

The squad features seasoned campaigners alongside exciting talents, including Sesenieli Donu, Sera Bolatini, Rogosau Adimereani and Adi Vani Buleki.

Also named in the team are Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Losana Kuribuia, Kelerayani Luvu, Ana Naimasi, Reapi Ulunisau, Mariana Talatoka, Atelaite Ralivanawa and Mere Vocevoce.

The Fijiana will be aiming to sharpen their consistency and improve on previous performances as they prepare to face some of the top teams in the world in Vancouver.

With preparations underway, the team will be hoping to make a strong statement and continue growing their presence on the HSBC SVNS circuit.

