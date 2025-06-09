Public urged to avoid speculation over officer's death 

The Commissioner of Police is calling on members of the public to respect the process of investigation and avoid speculating on the circumstances surrounding the death of a police officer.

A number of posts are circulating on the social media with speculation surrounding the circumstances of the officers death.

While responding to questions by FBC News, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said that the progress of the investigation will be released in due course.

The 24 year old’s body was discovered in Lami this morning..

The officer was on duty at the Lami Police Station last night.

His body was found floating near the Oceania Wesley Church in Lami following which Police were alerted.

