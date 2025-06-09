JSC adjourns for further deliberations

The Judicial Services Commission has been adjourned for further deliberations.

The members convened a meeting this afternoon as calls are increasing for the President to act on the recommendations by the Commission.

In a statement this afternoon, JSC Secretary, Tomasi Bainivalu says the commission is committed to upholding the rule of law, maintaining the independence and integrity in its decision-making processes.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commission will meet again next Thursday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.