JSC adjourns for further deliberations

The Judicial Services Commission has been adjourned for further deliberations.
The members convened a meeting this afternoon as calls are increasing for the President to act on the recommendations by the Commission.
In a statement this afternoon, JSC Secretary, Tomasi Bainivalu says the commission is committed to upholding the rule of law, maintaining the independence and integrity in its decision-making processes.
The Commission will meet again next Thursday.
