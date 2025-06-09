Legge to build on proven formula while strengthening Fijiana identity

[Source: Supplied]

Newly appointed Fijiana 15s interim head coach Mike Legge says fans can expect continuity rather than drastic change under his leadership.

As the team prepares for its upcoming international fixtures, Legge made it clear that the foundation built during last year’s World Cup campaign will remain intact.

However, he also intends to refine certain aspects to strengthen the team’s identity.

“I think more of the same. I’m not going to come in and change everything. We had a really good formula last year with the World Cup, and we saw in the Welsh game what we can do.”

Legge explained that while the core structure will stay consistent, adjustments will be made to better reflect what he believes defines Fijiana rugby.

“We’ll add a few new things to what we do to bring more of our Fijiana identity up, which is a big thing for me.”

The Fijiana are currently in camp as they prepare for their upcoming test matches and regional commitments.

