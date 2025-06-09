American football team visits Nasinu Secondary School

Nasinu Secondary School was abuzz with activity this morning as a team from NFL Australia conducted training drills and a clinic in an effort to introduce the sport to Fiji.

Members of Nasinu’s under-15 boys and under-19 rugby league teams were part of the program.

NFL Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific General Manager Charlotte Offord, says this program is one of many they will be hosting across the country over the next few days.

She says the initiative is part of their bid to grow the sport in the Pacific, and they are happy with the response they’ve been receiving in Fiji so far.

She adds that Fiji is renowned in the international rugby union and league scene, and she hopes young Fijians will also delve into the sport of American Football.

“This is the first time we’ve entered Fiji to try out the NFL market. NFL flag is a non-contact version of American Football, and is inclusive of both male and female. So we’re out introducing the game and trying to build a foundation for the sport to grow.”

Next on their list is Sigatoka and Lautoka which they will visit later this week.

