FIFA Qualifiers to start tomorrow

Fitness and speed have been key areas of focus for the national women’s football team, the Fiji Kula, over the past few weeks as they prepare to kick off their FIFA Women’s World Cup Oceania Qualifiers campaign tomorrow at the 4R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba.

Head coach Nicola Demaine, who joined the team in mid-January, admits she has been impressed with the players’ preparation for the qualifiers, especially given her recent arrival.

“We’ve seen noticeable progress, particularly in our intensity and recovery. That’s going to be important in a tournament setting where turnaround time between matches is short.”

The Kulas will open their qualifiers against New Caledonia at 4pm tomorrow.

They will then face Papua New Guinea on March 2, before concluding their pool matches against Vanuatu at 4pm on March 5.

