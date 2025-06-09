JSC meets as calls made for President to act on recommendation

{File Photo}

The Judicial Services Commission has convened a meeting this afternoon.

FBC news understands that the meeting follows the recommendation made by the JSC to the President in relation to issues relating to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Law Society is firmly urging the President to implement the JSC’s recommendations without delay.

In a statement released this afternoon, the FLS says as the professional body representing private legal practitioners in Fiji, it is committed to upholding the rule of law, the independence of public institutions, and the constitutional processes that safeguard our democracy.

The FLS says Fiji stands at a pivotal juncture in its constitutional history.

The FLS says it understands from media reports that the President has declined to act on the JSC’s recommendation unless certain accommodations are made for acting FICAC Commissioner Lavi Rokoika.

The FLS says there are serious concerns that if these reports are accurate.

The Society says the President must exercise the functions of his office only on the advice and recommendations tendered to him by the appropriate authority.

It says the office of the President has no independent or residual power and does not possess independent discretion in such matters.

It further says accordingly, the office of the President is not empowered to select alternatives, withhold action, or engage in bargaining with institutions that are constitutionally and statutorily required to provide legally binding recommendations and advice.

The Society also says that in relation to the power of appointment and dismissal of the Commissioner of FICAC – the Constitution and the FICAC Act clearly provide that those legally binding recommendations are made by the JSC.

It says the President must act solely on the recommendations of the JSC on matters pertaining to the appointment, suspension, or dismissal of the FICAC Commissioner or Acting Commissioner, following consultation with the Attorney-General.

The Law Society adds that any deviation from this clear legal process undermines confidence in the integrity of our institutions and our democracy.

The Fiji Law Society says it will continue to monitor developments closely and advocate for adherence to constitutional norms in the interest of all Fijians.

