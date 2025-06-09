Nalumisa issues stern warning to municipal CEOs

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Municipal CEOs have been told to lift their game, particularly on waste management and revenue collection.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says while some councils are performing well, serious gaps remain, especially in tackling illegal dumping and poor rubbish control.

Nalumisa says despite bins and warning notices being in place, illegal dumping continues across municipalities, including residential areas.

He has challenged CEOs to review their enforcement approach, issue notices where necessary, and take stronger action against offenders.

The Minister also raised concerns about low rate collection in some municipalities, saying rates remain the main revenue driver for councils.

He is urging councils to explore innovative solutions, including public-private partnerships, commercial land development and corporate support to upgrade recreational parks and infrastructure instead of relying heavily on Government funding.

Nalumisa confirms projects will be monitored monthly to ensure they are completed on time.

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma also stressed the importance of strong governance, accountability and clear operational boundaries.

Sharma says councils are directly answerable to residents, and poor performance undermines public confidence.

She says with local government elections expected this year — the first in 21 years — councils must ensure proper planning, accurate information flow and improved service delivery.

Sharma reminded CEOs that while special administrators provide policy direction, operational responsibility lies squarely with them.

