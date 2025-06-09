Fijian prop Billy Sela signs with Bath until 2028

Billy Sela. [Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Fijian prop Billy Sela has committed his future to Bath Rugby, signing a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.

The 20-year-old re-signs just a day after teammate Kepu Tuipulotu extended his stay, as Bath continue to secure key young talent.

Sela, a former Academy player, has made 14 first-team appearances since debuting against Leicester Tigers in September 2024. He also earned his first Champions Cup start and was recently called into England’s squad for the 2026 Six Nations, though he is yet to win a cap.

Hailing from a proud Fijian and Army heritage, Sela says Bath feels like home.

“From the Academy to the senior team, it’s a privilege to wear the jersey.”

Head coach Johann van Graan praised his growth, saying the young prop’s best is still to come.

