Minister urges Naua residents to protect groundwater

Groundwater is a precious but limited resource that must be safeguarded from contamination, over-extraction and emerging threats such as micro plastics risks that are increasing as development expands in both rural and urban areas.

That was the message from Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo while commissioning a $68,000 borehole water project for 10 households at Naua Settlement in Macuata.

More than 30 residents will now benefit from direct access to clean water after relying on rainwater and nearby river sources for the past six decades.

The project forms part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to improving access to safe and reliable water supplies for rural communities across Vanua Levu.

“There is a long list of communities and areas where their requests have been with the Ministry for some time. We have expanded the allocation from the Ministry of Finance to ensure that there are sufficient funds to bring this service to communities that are outside the Water Authority of Fiji grid.”

Naua resident Mohammed Jamal Khan welcomed the new borehole system, saying the community had long depended on a nearby river for daily water use.

“We used to rely on the river for our water needs. Now, with this newly fitted borehole system, it will help us a lot. Our Naua community, about eight to ten households, will benefit from this project.”

Vosarogo also urged residents to support their Water Committee in maintaining the system and to carefully manage water extraction levels to ensure long-term sustainability.

The Ministry has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to protecting groundwater resources while expanding access to safe drinking water for all Fijian communities.

