Rising multifaceted cybercrime a growing concern

Fiji is grappling with a high prevalence of complex online crimes, raising serious concerns about digital safety and responsible online use.

Online Safety Commission Commissioner Filipe Batiwale explains that most cases received by the commission are multifaceted, often involving multiple types of online crime within a single incident.

He notes that offences such as cyberbullying, harassment, doxing, and other forms of electronic assault frequently occur together in a single case, targeting not just individuals but entire families.

“Most of the time, we see that the number of alleged perpetrators increases as investigations progress. A complaint may start with a single post about one person, but as multiple screenshots are shared, the case can involve many alleged offenders.”

This, he adds, places additional pressure on the commission and the Fiji Police Force’s investigative teams.

He also stresses the deep emotional and psychological toll these online crimes take on victims, as well as on their families and loved ones.

The commissioner is urging the public to use digital platforms responsibly, think before posting, and protect both their own and others’ personal information online.

