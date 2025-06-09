Naucukidi challenges secret recording

[Photo: FILE]

The lawyer for suspended Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner, Sevuloni Naucukidi, is challenging the admissibility of a recording involving the complainant and Naucukidi.

Naucukidi appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court this morning on charges of criminal intimidation.

Barbara Malimali argues that the recording does not reflect the true democracy this nation stands for.

She adds that her client was not aware he was being recorded, raising concerns that if secret recordings are normalised, it would not be safe for members of the public to engage in private conversations.

However, the state reiterated that it will rely on the recording as evidence.

The matter will be called again on March 2 for a voir dire hearing.

