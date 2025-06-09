Determined Drua banking on home crowd

[Photo: FILE]

After two tough losses to open the season, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are determined to turn their campaign around in front of their home fans this weekend.

With rain forecast and pride on the line, the stage is set for a high-intensity encounter.

Coach Glen Jackson says his side is embracing the challenge and is eager to feed off the energy of a big crowd.

“It’s going to be a great game. There’s going to be a bit of rain around, which will bring the heat down, and it’ll be awesome to have a massive crowd. Everyone knows that we love playing in the wet.”

Jackson believes the conditions could suit the Drua’s physical and direct style, especially against a Hurricanes side that has invested heavily in its high-performance preparation.

He adds that past clashes between the two teams have always delivered intensity, giving fans every reason to expect another thriller.

He also praised the impact of several young players who are stepping up early in the season.

With youthful energy building and lessons learned from the opening rounds, the Drua believe they are not far off from producing a complete 80-minute performance.

The Drua and Hurricanes meet at 3.35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.