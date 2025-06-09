Limited benza supply as government awaits new consignment

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Health Ministry says there is a temporary shortage of Benzathine Penicillin, the antibiotic used to treat Rheumatic Heart Disease patients.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa says there is limited stock at the Government Pharmacy, with a new consignment expected next week.

“Currently we have limited stock at the government pharmacy, but a new consignment will be arriving on the 28th, so it is the supply chain challenges that is ongoing globally, so it’s good that we have limited stock at the moment and we are prioritising into area where there is a critical need that we try to replenish the medication for RHD patients.”

Head of Raiwaqa Health Centre Erum Samreen says staff are following up with patients who miss appointments to receive the benza jab.

Meanwhile, Heart Heroes Program Manager Erini Tokarua is urging patients to visit another health facility if necessary to avoid missing their injections.

Health officials stress that timely doses remain critical in preventing serious heart complications.

