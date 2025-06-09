Police probes over social media posts targeting Ba Fc and Fiji FA

The Ba Football Association has referred to Police a person alleged to be responsible for spreading false information on social media targeting the district and its leadership.

The individual was subsequently arrested by the Fiji Police Force in relation to the alleged creation of a Facebook page and the distribution of fake, malicious, and defamatory content directed at the Ba FA, the Fiji Football Association, and the President of Ba FA.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that investigations are underway following a formal complaint lodged by the Ba Football Association.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba FA president Praneel Dayal said the association had observed a growing trend of misinformation circulating on social media platforms, allegedly intended to create division within the “Men in Black” family and the wider football community.

“While we respect the legal process and the presumption of innocence, we want to make it clear that Ba FA will not tolerate actions that seek to destabilise our association.”

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf also issued a strong warning to individuals engaging in the spread of false information.

“Let me be clear — any person found to be spreading fake, misleading or defamatory content that brings the game into disrepute will face strict disciplinary action under Fiji FA statutes, in addition to any legal consequences that may arise.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.