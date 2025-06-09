Psychiatric evaluation ordered for grandson charged with murder

Charles Laxton Sundar. [Photo: FILE]

A written court order for a psychiatric evaluation has been sought for Charles Laxton Sundar, who allegedly caused the death of his 86-year-old grandfather last year.

It is alleged that Sundar attacked his grandfather with a cane knife, causing serious injuries that resulted in his death at Navokadamu Settlement, Lutu, Wainibuka, in July last year.

Sundar is facing one count of murder.

He appeared in the Suva High Court yesterday, where the defence informed Justice Usaia Ratuvili that their client had not undergone a psychiatric evaluation.

The defence stated that St Giles Hospital requires Sundar to first visit the hospital, after which medical officials will visit him in remand.

The request was granted by Justice Ratuvili.

The matter has been adjourned to 10 March for review.

