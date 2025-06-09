Flood alerts issued for low-lying areas

{File Photo}

A heavy rain warning is in effect for the Western Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, the Nadi Weather Office has stated.

A heavy rain alert is in place for Macuata and northern Bua Province.

The Nadi Weather Office said a slow-moving trough of low pressure over Fiji, along with Category 1 Tropical Cyclone URMIL passing southwest of the islands will bring strong, moist northwesterly winds and active rain bands from later Saturday.

In the Western Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, occasional showers with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are expected.

Showers will increase to frequent rain with heavy falls and a few thunderstorms from later Saturday. Localised heavy rain may cause flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Macuata and Northern Bua Province will have occasional showers with isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls. Rain will become frequent and heavy with a few thunderstorms from later Sunday. Flash flooding may occur in low-lying areas.

The Nadi Weather Office said impacts may include flash flooding in settlements, streets, and Irish crossings, traffic disruptions, wet roads, reduced visibility and a higher risk of road accidents.

