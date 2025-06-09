Schools futsal to kick off this weekend

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association Southern Secondary Schools Futsal Championship will kick off this weekend, with more than 40 teams set to compete.

Tournament coordinator Jainut Dean confirmed that pools have already been finalised and noted that several new schools will be participating in this year’s competition.

The tournament will feature Under-19 and Under-17 grades in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Among the newcomers are International School Suva, Vunimono High School, Nabua Secondary School and Suva Grammar School.

“We have a few new schools joining this year so this is a really good sign for us. We know its going to be an interesting competition because of the way we did our draws, where we evenly share out the schools based on their performance.”

Round one matches will begin on Saturday at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

In the Under-19 girls’ grade, five teams will compete in a round-robin format due to the uneven number of participants.

The teams are Vunimono High School, Nakasi High School, Baulevu High School, Nasinu Secondary School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School.

The Under-19 boys’ division features 10 teams split into two pools.

Pool A includes Vunimono High, International School Suva, Baulevu High, Suva Grammar School and DAV College.

Pool B comprises Suva Muslim College, Dilkusha Methodist High School, Nakasi High, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School and Sila Central High School.

The Under-17 girls’ grade consists of eight schools divided into two pools.

Pool A features Suva Muslim, International, DAV and Nakasi High.

Pool B includes MGM, Vunimono High, Nabua High School and Nasinu Secondary School.

Meanwhile, the Under-17 boys’ division will see 12 teams competing across three pools.

Pool A consists of Nakasi High, Nabua Secondary, DAV and Sila Central High School.

Pool B includes Baulevu High, Vunimono High, Suva Muslim and Gospel High School.

Pool C features Rishikul Sanatan College, Nasinu Muslim College, International and Jai Narayan College.

