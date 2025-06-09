Nabenu calls for sharper finish after costly defeat

Extra Bula FC defender Semi Nabenu has described his side’s latest defeat as a tough lesson. [Source: Bula FC/Facebook]

Extra Bula FC defender Semi Nabenu has described his side’s latest defeat as a tough lesson after failing to capitalise on their dominance in possession.

The defender says conceding twice proved costly in a match they largely controlled, especially with the competition still in its early stages.

He admits the team created enough opportunities to secure at least a point but were punished for lapses in key moments.

“It was very disappointing. We dominated on the ball but couldn’t manage their counter-attacks, and we just couldn’t put our chances away. It just wasn’t our day.”

Nabenu pointed to missed opportunities in the second half, including efforts that rattled the post and crossbar, as clear signs that Bula had the upper hand but lacked the finishing touch.

He acknowledged that the side was slightly off the pace compared to their opponents, particularly in transition defence.

However, he stressed that the squad will take the defeat on the chin, sharpen their execution in the final third and use the setback as motivation heading into their next fixture.

Bula meets PNG Hekari next on Wednesday at 7.45pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

